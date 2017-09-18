Sooner or later Artsakh will return to negotiation table – Artsakh’s FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan is convinced that sooner or later Artsakh will return to the negotiation table of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict settlement. During the topical discussion “Foreign policy agenda” in the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference Foreign Minister of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan expressed conviction that Artsakh’s full return to the negotiation table will give new impetus to the negotiation process.

“This opinion is shared by both Armenia and international institutions and mediators. The only obstacle is Azerbaijan with its unconstructive policy”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan saying.

He added that Azerbaijan does everything to leave Artsakh out of negotiations. “They understand very well that the full participation of Artsakh in the negotiations will shake the false ideas that they have raised for years”, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister said.