Ruling regime of Turkey has proved regional peace is not within its interests – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The ruling regime of Turkey, refusing to bring into life the Zurich protocols signed in 2009, once again proved that establishing peace in the region does not stem from its interests, ARMENPRESS reports President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech at the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.

“Armenia is still forces to live under blockade in this complex region. Despite our good will, our political courage highly appreciated by all our international partners, Turkey refused to bring into life the two Zurich protocols signed in 2009. Moreover, it tried to make Armenia the hostage of those protocols, one again proving that the establishment of peace in this region does not stem from the interests of the existing regime of that country. On February 10, 2015 I recalled the signed protocols from the agenda of the National Assembly. The same year I announced the last word of Armenia over this issue from the high platform of the UN, and that position has not changed”, ARMENPRESS reports the President saying.