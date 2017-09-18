Azerbaijan’s xenophobic policy against Armenia makes our society harden its position on mutual concessions – Armenian President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh are the security guarantee in the fragile region, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said during the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference. “We fulfill our international commitments. The Armenian soldier protects peace here from the leadership of the neighboring country that has lost the sense of reality. The xenophobic propaganda against Armenians by the Azerbaijani authorities inside the country and the attempts to export this propaganda to the international arena creates a situation when the Armenian society in Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora may further harden its position ready for mutual concessions”, ARMENPRESS reports the President saying.

Serzh Sargsyan added that there can be no peace unless the leadership of Azerbaijan puts up with the existence of the principles put forward by the international community. “We are convinced that for the preservation of the international peace and prevention of conflicts it’s important to implement the human rights, including the one about the equality of people and right to self-determination, sine almost in all the cases the limitation of that right creates political crisis”, the Armenian President said.

President Sargsyan emphasized that Armenia’s position on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement remains the same – the people of the Republic of Artsakh has the natural right to live freely, independently and peacefully in its own country.