Garo Paylan glad to be in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan is glad to be in Armenia. Paylan gave a brief interview before the start of the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.
“I am very glad to be in Armenia. This time I visited Armenia as a parliamentarian”, ARMENPRESS reports Paylan saying.
He refused to answer other questions, informing that he will give a press conference in the nearest days.
Paylan is in Armenia to participate in the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 12:28 “You deserve death” – Nationalists throw stones at Armenians coming out of church in Istanbul
- 11:41 Ruling regime of Turkey has proved regional peace is not within its interests – President Sargsyan
- 11:31 President Sargsyan attends 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference
- 11:15 Azerbaijan’s xenophobic policy against Armenia makes our society harden its position on mutual concessions – Armenian President
- 10:42 Garo Paylan glad to be in Armenia
- 10:12 Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference kicks off – Live
- 09.16-16:28 No “black list” will keep Artsakh closed for international community – Russian political scientist
- 09.16-16:21 Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko to discuss cooperation in security field
- 09.16-16:13 President Sargsyan to depart for Turkmenistan on working visit
- 09.16-15:37 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to voice about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy at CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
- 09.16-15:23 PACE co-rapporteurs visit Turan news agency in Azerbaijan
- 09.16-14:39 Representatives from Georgia and Iran participate in Festival of Rural Life and Traditions in Yerevan
- 09.16-14:30 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees on September 19-20
- 09.16-14:24 Situation relatively calm in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 09.16-13:47 Armenia overfulfills its commitments on preservation of ozone layer
- 09.16-13:35 Azerbaijani manhunt will not bring any good result to that country – Artsakh Ombudsman
- 09.16-12:59 Blogger Lapshin releases details of the worst day spent in Azerbaijani jail
- 09.16-12:36 Germany to further limit economic cooperation with Turkey – Chancellor Merkel
- 09.16-12:08 London subway blast suspect identified
- 09.16-12:04 Blogger Alexander Lapshin thanks everyone for helping him to pass through Azerbaijani nightmare
- 09.16-11:08 US Congress' representative delegation to visit Armenia
- 09.16-10:46 European Stocks - 15-09-17
- 09.16-10:45 US stocks up - 15-09-17
- 09.16-10:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-17
- 09.16-10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 15-09-17
- 09.16-10:42 Oil Prices up - 15-09-17
- 09.16-10:35 Flow of Syrian-Armenians to Armenia sharply decreases after Aleppo liberation
- 09.15-21:12 Foreign Minister of Artsakh receives participants of International Conference taking place in Stepanakert
- 09.15-19:55 Lapshin categorically denies Azerbaijani allegations about his suicide attempt – First note of the blogger after abandoning jail
- 09.15-19:21 Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
- 09.15-18:55 Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to EU makes scandalous announcement over “Azerbaijani Laundromat”- sex scandal with participation of MEPs may come to surface
- 09.15-17:42 Minister Karayan to pay working visit to Iran
- 09.15-17:36 Armenia’s finance minister hosts IMF delegation
- 09.15-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-17
- 09.15-17:23 Asian Stocks - 15-09-17
11:41, 09.11.2017
Viewed 4835 times “Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement
12:22, 09.12.2017
Viewed 3501 times Georgian citizen Anna Safaryan stabbed to death in Turkey
12:48, 09.11.2017
Viewed 2410 times Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential
10:28, 09.11.2017
Viewed 1523 times Ukrainian police launch criminal proceedings as Mikhail Saakashvili crosses border illegally
11:27, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1503 times H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru