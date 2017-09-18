Garo Paylan glad to be in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan is glad to be in Armenia. Paylan gave a brief interview before the start of the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.

“I am very glad to be in Armenia. This time I visited Armenia as a parliamentarian”, ARMENPRESS reports Paylan saying.

He refused to answer other questions, informing that he will give a press conference in the nearest days.

Paylan is in Armenia to participate in the Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.