Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference kicks off – Live

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference has kicked off at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan will give the opening remarks, afterwards the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin ll will address words of blessing to all the Armenians, after which President Serzh Sargsyan will give a speech.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan will also give a speech. Afterwards, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram l will address words of blessing.

During the conference topical sessions will be held with the following directions – problems confronting the development of Armenia, the peculiarities of the defense policy of Armenia under the light of the current challenges, foreign policy agenda, and issues of preserving the Armenian identity.