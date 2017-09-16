Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko to discuss cooperation in security field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko are going to discuss the situation over Donbass and cooperation issues in security field during the upcoming meeting on September 21, Ukrainian foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin said, RIA Novosti reports.

“A number of issues will be discussed. I cannot say what issues will be raised by the US President at the meeting, however, we will of course discuss the situation over Donbass, as well as cooperation issues in security field”, the FM said.

Pavlo Klimkin said the meeting will also focus on the US assistance to implementing reforms in Ukraine.

The minister said President Poroshenko has 20 planned meetings during his visit to the US.