PACE co-rapporteurs visit Turan news agency in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach and Florin Preda visited the Turan news agency in Azerbaijan on September 15, Turan reports.

The PACE co-rapporteurs met with director of the news agency Mehman Aliyev who has been released on September 11 after a short-term arrest.

Stefan Schennach talked about the problems of the agency with the Azerbaijani ministry of taxes.

“From the first days of investigation launched by the ministry against the agency we have expressed our assistance to the Turan news agency which we consider as a reliable and independent source of information in Azerbaijan”, Stefan Schennach said.

The sides also discussed the situation of media in Azerbaijan, the civil society, as well as the prospects and development of the news agency.