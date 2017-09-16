Representatives from Georgia and Iran participate in Festival of Rural Life and Traditions in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The 4th Festival of Rural Life and Traditions initiated by Green Lane NGO has kicked off in Yerevan, the Yerevan municipality told Armenpress.

The festival has been organized by the support of agriculture ministry and the Yerevan municipality.

Within the frames of the festival Armenian farmers and rural people have a chance to present their products both to the Yerevan residents and numerous tourists.

The event was attended by agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan, deputy mayor of Yerevan Davit Ohanyan, assistant to the Yerevan mayor Maria Baraghamyan, Green Lane NGO Chairwoman Nune Sarukhanyan, as well as the representatives of embassies and international organizations.

On behalf of the Yerevan mayor, deputy mayor Davit Ohanyan welcomed the participants and assured that the Yerevan municipality will always assist the programs aimed at agriculture development in Armenia.

“For a long time we are cooperating with the agriculture ministry and have implemented different programs through joint efforts. In particular, during the harvest we organize the traditional agricultural fairs in the capital’s central parts where rural people sell their products to consumers, and the Yerevan residents have a chance to buy fresh agricultural products at relatively low prices”, Davit Ohanyan said.

The agriculture minister attached importance to such events for the development of agriculture.

“Within the frames of this festival farmers and villagers have a chance to present what results they achieved over the past year. Here there are also products which are impossible to find in the capital’s trade centers”, the minister said.

This year the festival expanded its geography. The representatives from Georgia and Iran also had their pavilions, the number of tourists have also increased.

The festival organizers paid a special attention to the organic agriculture that has great development prospect in Armenia.

The event is being held in Yerevan’s English park.