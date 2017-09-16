Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees on September 19-20


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On September 17-21 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees at night of September 17-18, but will increase by 2-3 degrees on September 19-20.

The ministry warns that high risk of fire is predicted for the coming 5 days.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration