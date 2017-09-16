Situation relatively calm in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact remained relatively calm during the period from September 10 to 16, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the abovementioned period the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime by firing more than 1500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army forces fully control the situation in the frontline and continue carefully conducting the military service.