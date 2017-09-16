Armenia overfulfills its commitments on preservation of ozone layer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia overfulfills its commitments on the preservation of the ozone layer, Liana Ghahramanyan – national coordinator for the ozone layer at the ministry of natural protection, told a press conference in Armenpress, commenting on the ongoing works aimed at preserving the ozone layer.

In 1987 a number of countries in Canada signed The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. On that day the UN made a decision to declare September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the preservation process of the ozone layer.

“For 30 years all countries took actions through joint efforts aimed at restoring the ozone layer. Armenia participates in international processes since 1999. Today the process of replacing hydrocloric carbonates is underway in Armenia. Those are the substances that contribute to depletion of ozone layer. Armenia has never produced ozone-depleting substances, those substances have been imported to Armenia”, she said, adding that the import quantity has not been fully utilized in Armenia.

Liana Ghahramanyan said all the UN member states are engaged in the process. It is thanks to joint efforts that today scientists can state that the ozone layer is being restored. In any case the process is not over, the replacement of hydrocloric carbonates by other substances is still underway.