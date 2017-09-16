Blogger Lapshin releases details of the worst day spent in Azerbaijani jail

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin released details of the worst day spent in the Azerbaijani jail, the tortures against him and the Azerbaijani lie about his suicide attempt, reports Armenpress.

“If we leave aside what happened overnight September 9-10 when I was beaten and the Azerbaijani side staged my “suicide attempt” to have a formal occasion for my pardon by pretending themselves as kind and helpful people, on April 3, 2017 I faced a real fear and disgust in the Azerbaijani prison. At the Baku prison cell, I was hearing all night the Allahu Achbar [the Azerbaijani version is “Allahu Akbar”] joyous cheers coming from the other cells”.

Lapshin says the occasion of this joy was the bloody terror attack in the St. Petersburg metro which killed 16 people.

“Although the Baku authorities fanatically deny the impact of growing Shiite radical Islam in the country, I want to state that the Azerbaijani prisons are full of radical Islamists. And there are also more Islamists in freedom, they are even representatives of law enforcement agencies. I have seen all this with my own eyes and I personally followed the Islamists. They were everywhere in the prison and were able to freely move”, Lapshin said.