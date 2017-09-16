Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

London subway blast suspect identified


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The London Police identified the suspect involved in the terrorist act in the metro, Sky News reports.

“Security sources say they have identified a suspect involved in the subway bombing with the help of cameras”, London deputy police chief said.

On September 15 an explosion occurred in a subway train in London’s Parsons Green station. 29 people were injured in the blast.  



