US Congress' representative delegation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of Armenian-American congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier a delegation of US congressmen will visit Armenia on September 17, Voice of America reports.

The delegation includes congressman Frank Pallone who brought assistance to Armenia after the Spitak earthquake, ethnic Armenian congresswoman Anna Eshoo, congressman David Valadao, congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and congressman Jim Sensenbrenner.

“This is perhaps the largest congressional delegation’s visit to independent democratic Armenia”, congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier told Voice of America, adding that the agenda of the visit is quite full. As for the goals of the visit, they are numerous: “The first one is to strengthen our friendship, help Armenia to get rid of corruption phenomena still existing in the country, create new opportunities for providing assistance to Armenia aimed at development of democracy”.

This visit has a sensational significance for the congresswoman. “Of course, for us who have Armenian origins it is very important to visit the homeland, get acquainted with the historical homeland, feel and touch it”, she said. “I would like for Armenia to receive huge amount of assistance since I consider Armenia as our partner in a region that is under aggressive actions of Russia”.

The Congressmen are going to discuss with the Armenian side the issue of strengthening Armenia’s energy independence since at the moment Armenia depends on Russia in terms of energy supplies, which , according to the congresswoman, wants to restore the Soviet Union. “I am convinced that Armenia doesn’t want to again become a Soviet Armenia”.

Jackie Kanchelian Speier highlights Armenia’s huge potential in development of technological field and Armenian Ambassador to US Grigor Hovhannisyan’s perfect work on strengthening the Armenian-American ties. The US is ready for expanding the political and economic relations with Armenia.

“We want to strengthen the relations with Armenia so that Armenia will never have to worry about the threat of its sovereignty”, she said.

Another advantage of Armenia is the Armenian Diaspora. Numerous Armenians that have serious achievements in the US want to restore the link with Armenia, and the Congressmen will discuss also these prospects during their Armenia visit.