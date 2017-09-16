LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $2100.00, copper price up by 0.63% to $6500.00, lead price up by 2.18% to $2342.00, nickel price down by 2.33% to $11085.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $20550.00, zinc price up by 1.64% to $3039.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.97% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.