LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $2100.00, copper price up by 0.63% to $6500.00, lead price up by 2.18% to $2342.00, nickel price down by 2.33% to $11085.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $20550.00, zinc price up by 1.64% to $3039.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.97% to $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 12:04 Blogger Alexander Lapshin thanks everyone for helping him to pass through Azerbaijani nightmare
- 11:08 US Congress' representative delegation to visit Armenia
- 10:46 European Stocks - 15-09-17
- 10:45 US stocks up - 15-09-17
- 10:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-17
- 10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 15-09-17
- 10:42 Oil Prices up - 15-09-17
- 10:35 Flow of Syrian-Armenians to Armenia sharply decreases after Aleppo liberation
- 09.15-21:12 Foreign Minister of Artsakh receives participants of International Conference taking place in Stepanakert
- 09.15-19:55 Lapshin categorically denies Azerbaijani allegations about his suicide attempt – First note of the blogger after abandoning jail
- 09.15-19:21 Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
- 09.15-18:55 Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to EU makes scandalous announcement over “Azerbaijani Laundromat”- sex scandal with participation of MEPs may come to surface
- 09.15-17:42 Minister Karayan to pay working visit to Iran
- 09.15-17:36 Armenia’s finance minister hosts IMF delegation
- 09.15-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-17
- 09.15-17:23 Asian Stocks - 15-09-17
- 09.15-17:22 Armenian Vice PM’s delegation participates in EAEU and CIS Council sessions
- 09.15-17:20 Levon Aronian defeats Ivanchuk in world cup qualifier
- 09.15-16:56 FM Nalbandian hosts Armenian Assembly of America Board member Bryan Ardouny
- 09.15-16:43 Tavush Governor reports process of investment programs to Prime Minister
- 09.15-15:44 President Sargsyan attends Aivazovsky exhibition in National Gallery
- 09.15-15:33 ‘Europe in Armenia Expo’ to boost trade turnover between EU and Armenia
- 09.15-15:30 President Sargsyan attends Armenian-Russian University’s 20th anniversary grand session
- 09.15-15:19 Armenia’s cybersecurity strategy document is ready
- 09.15-15:06 Minister Karayan introduces Government’s economic priorities to IMF delegation
- 09.15-14:52 PM Karapetyan, IT executives discuss development prospects
- 09.15-14:40 ArmTech-17 annual business forum to focus on cybersecurity
- 09.15-14:26 Alexander Lapshin attacked and severely battered in Baku jail, denies suicide attempt
- 09.15-14:13 London police treat subway blast as terrorism
- 09.15-13:48 Signing of Armenia-EU new deal to provide broader opportunities to Armenian business
- 09.15-13:40 Leader of Turkey's Armenian Catholic community visits patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan
- 09.15-13:19 Nearly 20 injured in London subway blast
- 09.15-13:06 EU has stable stance on cooperation with Armenia – Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
- 09.15-12:55 Tsarukyan faction studies opposition’s initiative on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU
- 09.15-12:38 Explosion in London subway, injuries reported
11:41, 09.11.2017
Viewed 4629 times “Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement
12:22, 09.12.2017
Viewed 3327 times Georgian citizen Anna Safaryan stabbed to death in Turkey
12:48, 09.11.2017
Viewed 2116 times Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential
15:10, 09.09.2017
Viewed 1670 times Artsakh’s president attends inauguration of new school
14:30, 09.09.2017
Viewed 1625 times President congratulates People’s Artist Rafael Kotanjian on 75th birthday