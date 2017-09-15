Lapshin categorically denies Azerbaijani allegations about his suicide attempt – First note of the blogger after abandoning jail

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin has made his first note after being set free from the Azerbaijani prison in his blog in Livejournal. ARMENPRESS presents the blogger’s note.

“Hi, my friends. We will still have a lot of conversations and will discuss what happened to me in Azerbaijan, as well as my trips and paths to life. Now, when the Azerbaijani hell is in the past and I write this from Hof Hacarmel Beaches in Haifa, I have to clarify the following:

I clearly deny the official Azerbaijan deception that I allegedly made a suicide attempt in Baku’s prison on 10.09.17. According to Azerbaijani media, president Aliyev demonstrated humanism and pitied the suicide and pardoned him after the mythical suicide attempt. By facts – overnight September 11 of 2017, when I was already preparing to go to bed in N10 cell of the Baku prison, I suddenly heard the sound of the key in the door, and the door opened a little. I was lying with my back to the door and didn’t even manage to stand up when some people took me from the neck and hands and hit me several times. I don’t remember anything else. What I remember next was already at the intensive care clinic of Baku where I was lying switched to some apparatuses with oxygen mask. My two teeth were also broken, while my entire back was covered with haematomas. I think the murderers were either intimidated or the goal was to discredit the Aliyev leadership in Azerbaijan. My death in Baku’s prison would be beneficial for some people standing very near to president Aliyev who believe that it’s time for Aliyev to resign. I have to emphasize that this is my version despite it’s based on the opinions of a number of Azerbaijani reporters and democratic oppositionists living abroad who are obliged to live away from their motherland. Yesterday I was passing a complex examination at Sheba Clinic in Tel-Aviv. The doctors stated that some injuries rather remind physical abuse than suicide attempt. The doctors drew attention to the minor injury near the neck on the right shoulder, which is not characteristic for a suicide attempt since in case of an attempt of hanging such an injury could remain near the ear. And in general, why should I "suicide" on my mother's birthday, 10.09, moreover, at the final stage of the extradition negotiations.

We will still come back to this topic. And now I am going for a walk. I have to adapt. The Azerbaijani doctors gave me such a dose of medicine that even 3 days later I feel as if I am under the influence of narcotics. I have difficulties in eating. Yesterday I received drip feeding”.

Lapshin also informed that he has some other physical obstacles and the doctors have told him that a few more days will pass until he rehabilitates.