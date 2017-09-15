Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. New interesting revelations over Azerbaijani-linked corruption deals come to the surface. This time CNN employee (already former employee) appeared in the center of the corruption, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani azdaliq.info news agency informs.

The report called “Azerbaijani Laundromat” by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) mentions the name of former CNN producer Escort Sager as one who received bribe from Azerbaijan.

According to the OCCRP’s revelation, in 2014 Hilux Services organization transferred 1 million and 975 thousand Euros (2.6 million USD) to Escort Sager’s bank account registered in the UAE.

The revelation notes that Escort Sager, receiving money from Azerbaijan, published articles propagating the Azerbaijani visions on various issues or defended pro-Azerbaijani figures.

“One of the articles defends Italian parliamentarian Luca Volontè accused of receiving money from Azerbaijan and reviewing the report by the PACE on human rights violations in Azerbaijan”, reads the article that exposes Azerbaijani corruption deals.

Banking records revealing some 2.5 billion euro (US$ 2.9 billion) in transactions were leaked to the Danish newspaper Berlingske, which shared them with OCCRP. The two outlets then organized a collaborative investigation to track down where the money went. According to the Project, the money was spent on bribing European politicians, decision-makers, journalists and other figures to make pro-Azerbaijani decisions or depict Azerbaijan under favorable light.