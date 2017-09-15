Minister Karayan to pay working visit to Iran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan will pay a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on September 16, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the ministry’s delegation will get acquainted with Aras free economic zone’s production areas and organization of activity of trade centers.

The Armenian delegation includes the representatives of Meghri free economic zone CJSC and a group of businessmen.

Suren Karayan will visit Iran at the invitation of Iranian President's advisor and secretary of Free Zones Coordination Council Akbar Torkan.