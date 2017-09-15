Armenia’s finance minister hosts IMF delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan hosted the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides held bilateral discussions on macroeconomic indicators of Armenia’s 2018 budget, as well as the upcoming actions.

They also discussed the recent developments and directions of the fiscal policy, as well as the possible predictions and reforms.

The minister highly appreciated the continuous cooperation framework with the IMF and attached importance to the opportunities to expand and strengthen it.