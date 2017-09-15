Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-17

YEREVAN, 15 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 478.39 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.28 drams to 571.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 8.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 18.39 drams to 649.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 45.28 drams to 20372.37 drams. Silver price down by 2.44 drams to 273.01 drams. Platinum price down by 30.13 drams to 15072.98 drams.