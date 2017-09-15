Armenian Vice PM’s delegation participates in EAEU and CIS Council sessions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan on September 15 participated in the sessions of the Eurasian Economic Council and the CIS Economic Council in Moscow, press service of the government told Armenpress.

During the session of the EAEU Council a number of issues relating to the deepening of economic cooperation between the EAEU member states, as well as issues on the EAEU 2018 single budget, main directions of digital agenda, regulation of alcohol market were discussed.

The CIS Council session focused on issues relating to economic, financial and defense spheres of the CIS member states, in particular, on cooperation over oil and gas machinery production, 2018 single budget of member states, creation and development of common air defense and the 2011 Free trade agreement.