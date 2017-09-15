Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

FM Nalbandian hosts Armenian Assembly of America Board member Bryan Ardouny


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 15 held a meeting with a member of the Board of the Armenian Assembly of America Bryan Ardouny, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on Armenia-Diaspora cooperation issues, stating that the 6th Armenia-Diaspora pan-Armenian conference to be launched in Yerevan from September 18 is a good platform to discuss issues of pan-Armenian agenda and find new ways for their solution.

The meeting also touched upon the ongoing efforts aimed at deepening the Armenian-American friendly partnership.

The sides also discussed the activity of the Armenian Assembly of America.



