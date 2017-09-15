Tavush Governor reports process of investment programs to Prime Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s northeastern Tavush province Hovik Abovyan reported to the Prime Minister the ongoing programs in the province and the process of implementing the instructions which were given earlier on July 22 during a consultation in Dilijan, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

The governor presented information about investment programs, stressing that the investment programs, namely 600 million dram in Getahovit, 100 million dram in Ijevan, 160 million drams and 1 million USD in Yenokavan, 500 million drams in Ayrum are almost in the final phase. The 5 million dollar investment program in Berd, whereby a textile production was established, currently provide 450 jobs, and the number is expected to reach 1500 in 2018. Overall nearly 4000 jobs are expected to be created as result of investment programs.

On the sidelines of the small and medium reservoir construction strategy, the governor presented construction programs for 10 reservoirs with a total worth of 8,5 billion drams.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the projects must be implemented on the sidelines of government-private sector partnership.

The meeting also focused on issues such as waste management, healthcare and agriculture.