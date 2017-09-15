Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

President Sargsyan attends Aivazovsky exhibition in National Gallery


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visited the National Gallery of Armenia on September 15 to view the “Hovhannes Aivazovsky: Creation” exhibition, dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the famous painter’s birthday, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.



