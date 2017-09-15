‘Europe in Armenia Expo’ to boost trade turnover between EU and Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The EU Delegation to Armenia together with the European Business Association and the EU Chambers of Commerce in Armenia have organized ‘Europe in Armenia Expo’ aimed at increasing the trade turnover volumes, boosting investments between Armenia and the European Union, presenting new opportunities of export and import to Armenian and European companies, reports Armenpress.

The Expo will continue until September 17.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski – Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, delivered opening remarks at the Expo. He said the EU is one of Armenia's main trade partners which always attaches importance to effective trade cooperation between the member states and Armenia.

“The European Union is Armenia’s one of the largest export destinations. This is significant since it is much more difficult to enter the EU market, rather than to the EAEU market. I congratulate the Armenian business on being able to enter the EU market and receiving profit from that. We try to assist. And such events are aimed at both the European countries and Armenia to benefit”, the EU Ambassador said.

He reminded that Armenia successfully utilizes the GSP+ regime: more than 3000 Armenian products freely enter to the EU market.

The fair has the welcome and support of EU member countries and the Armenian Government, which will ensure the strong presence of the business community, investors, and stakeholders. ‘The Europe in Armenia Expo’ features EU-Armenia-Iran Business forum to be held in the framework of the Fair, organised by Development Foundation of Armenia. The forum brings together participants from the EU, Armenia, Iran, and other countries in the region to focus on the soon to be established Free Economic Zone in Meghri and the management of Armenian–Iranian border trade. On the second day of the fair sectorial round table discussions will take place with the participation of stakeholders from both private and public sectors on the topics of turning Armenia into a top tourist destination, the consultants’ role in business success, and development of export.