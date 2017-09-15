President Sargsyan attends Armenian-Russian University’s 20th anniversary grand session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attended the grand session of the Armenian-Russian University’s Scientific Council dedicated to the 20th anniversary of its establishment on September 15.

The president delivered opening remarks, congratulating the University’s leadership, lecturers, and students.

President Sargsyan awarded several representatives of the university’s academic staff with high state awards for significant contribution to the development of science and education, and the 20th anniversary of the university’s establishment.

Before the session began, the president toured the university with the Mayor of Yerevan, the minister of education and science, the university’s rector, and Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia.

The transcript of the president’s speech is available in Armenian.