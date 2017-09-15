Armenia’s cybersecurity strategy document is ready

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The investments in information technologies field are mainly directed to creation of jobs, paying salaries and solving concrete issues, minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan said, reports Armenpress.

“The economic growth in the IT field comprised more than 30%”, he said. As for the cybersecurity strategy document, minister Martirosyan said it is already ready and has been discussed with all state structures. “It will be submitted to the Security Council soon and then will be released”, he said, adding that today Armenia is ready to properly counter cyber attacks.

Synopsys Armenia executive director Hovik Musayelyan added that in recent period there is quite an interesting trend within the IT specialists. “Many of them leave for abroad and work at highly-paid organizations for several years, then return to Armenia and solve their domestic problems”, he said.