Minister Karayan introduces Government’s economic priorities to IMF delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan hosted the delegation led by Chief of the International Monetary Fund’s Mission to Armenia Hossein Samiei, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Hossein Samiei proposed the minister to discuss the priorities of the Government’s 5-year action plan and in particular, the policies to ensure economic growth and boost export.

Minister Karayan said sustainable economic growth must be based on export, and boosting exports is one of the Government’s priorities. According to him, the Government will make efforts to promote the Armenian products in privileged markets for Armenia and to strengthen its positions. In this context the Government will strive to more effectively utilize the opportunities with the Eurasian market, the GSP+ with the EU, the existing GSP system with the US and other states, the free economic zones with the CIS countries. Suren Karayan added that respective set of tools is being developed aimed at making the Armenian products more competitive in privileged markets and ensuring their easy entry to other markets. “We are happy to state that industry and export are progressively increasing and branches of processing industry have a great share in this. There are spheres where we see great potential for export, such as mining industry, light industry, beverage production, pharmaceuticals, food processing, production of precious stones”, he said.

The minister also touched upon the policy of attracting investments through improvement of investment and business environment, protection mechanisms for investors, development of supporting infrastructures.

The meeting also focused on the opportunities to promote export of services.

IMF Mission Chief to Armenia Hossein Samiei thanked for the comprehensive introduction and said IMF attaches importance to study the objectives set by the Government’s action plan.