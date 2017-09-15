PM Karapetyan, IT executives discuss development prospects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan had a luncheon on September 15 with representatives of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises, Union of IT Employers, as well as other companies, the government’s press service said.

During the meeting, the PM was briefed on the Best IT startup award initiative.

PM Karapetyan suggested the more active companies to submit proposals for the sector’s dynamic development, namely regarding educational and other spheres.

The sides also touched upon the newly established Digital Armenia Fund’s coordinating functions.