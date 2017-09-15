ArmTech-17 annual business forum to focus on cybersecurity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. ArmTech-17 annual business forum will be held in Yerevan on September 27, minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The first ArmTech forum has been held in the US. For one year it is being held in Armenia, and for another abroad”, the minister said, adding that this year the forum is dedicated to cybersecurity issues.

Synopsys Armenia executive director Hovik Musayelyan said every year Armenia has a lot to show in the forum. “Initially there was a concern that holding such forum is a great luxury for a small country like Armenia since innovative platforms are needed for attracting the attention of international technological community”, he said.

Director of Enterprise Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan said cybersecurity is quite an important topic for Armenia. “This year as well we have a large amount of supporters, as well as we will host famous representatives”, Yengibaryan said.