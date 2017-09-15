London police treat subway blast as terrorism

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. London police are treating the subway blast as terrorism.

As reported earlier, an explosion occurred in a subway train in London’s Parsons Green station.

Authorities said the anti-terrorism command is investigating the incident.

According to Daily Express, a second bomb has been discovered in the station. Bomb squads are currently defusing the device.

Reports said nearly 20 people were injured in the blast.