Signing of Armenia-EU new deal to provide broader opportunities to Armenian business

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU agreement to be signed soon will facilitate the import of Armenian agricultural products to the European countries, Petros Sourmelis, the Head of Unit, Directorate General Trade, European Commission, said during ‘Europe in Armenia’ Expo which is jointly organized by the EU Delegation to Armenia and the EU Chambers of Commerce in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The new agreement to be signed with the EU will provide certain conditions to the Armenian business. It will enable to develop the Armenian agriculture, will strengthen the presentation of agricultural products in European countries. We also aim at improving the investment environment in Armenia which will allow to develop the domestic business, as well as to improve the export market. One of the directions for improvement of the business environment is the improvement of the situation of public procurement, and in this agreement we have concrete conditions and provisions which will enable to make the public procurement process more simple and transparent”, Petros Sourmelis said.

Accoriding to him, another important factor is the improvement of competitive environment. He said under this agreement it is planned to create an agency which will deal with competitive environment.

“Competitiveness must be fair, and there should not be any other rules of the game. We plan special conditions in this document over state-owned enterprises so that they will play with the same rules as other players in the market”, Petros Sourmelis said.