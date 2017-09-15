Leader of Turkey's Armenian Catholic community visits patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Spiritual leader of Turkey's Armenian Catholic community Archbishop Levon Zekiyan on September 14 visited Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate and met with patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan, the Armenian Patriarchate told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Catholic community Archbishop Levon Zekiyan congratulated Garegin Bekchyan on being elected to the post and wished him success.

The sides exchanged views on church related issues.