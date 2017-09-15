Nearly 20 injured in London subway blast
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 20 people have been injured in the subway train explosion in London’s Parsons Green station.
LBC radio reports that emergency personnel are attending the victims at the scene.
Heavy police presence is reported at the station.
The Independent published a photograph showing the alleged item which contained the explosive.
