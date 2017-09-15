Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Nearly 20 injured in London subway blast


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 20 people have been injured in the subway train explosion in London’s Parsons Green station.

LBC radio reports that emergency personnel are attending the victims at the scene.

Heavy police presence is reported at the station.

The Independent published a photograph showing the alleged item which contained the explosive.

 



