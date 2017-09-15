Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Tsarukyan faction studies opposition’s initiative on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Economic experts of the Tsarukyan opposition faction of the Armenian parliament are studying the initiative of Yelk faction, another opposition faction, on withdrawing Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union, spokeswoman of the Tsarukyan faction Iveta Tonoyan told a press briefing.

“Gagik Tsarukyan has given a clear instruction to comprehensively study the proposals of our colleagues. Our economic experts are currently studying this initiative in order to issue a relevant stance”, she said.



