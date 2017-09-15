Explosion in London subway, injuries reported

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. London Underground passengers have been injured following an explosion on a District Line train in south-west London, England, BBC reports.

Police and paramedics were called at 08:20 BST (07:20 GMT) on Friday to Parsons Green station in Fulham.

Witnesses said they heard “something like an explosion”.

Others have spoken of "panic" as alarmed passengers left the train at Parsons Green station.

Reuters reported armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station on Friday with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.