Opposition bloc’s initiative to withdraw Armenia from EAEU is to please the West – RPA faction head

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Head of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan says Yelk bloc has launched the initiative to withdraw Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for pleasing the West, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary briefings, Baghdasaryan said Yelk bloc representatives are also convinced that it is a rejected initiative.

“They know well that this is their yet another show. They are also convinced that this initiative is already rejected”, he said.

The RPA faction head added that the explanations in Yelk’s initiative have no grounds.