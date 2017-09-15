‘No incidents occurred in the military’, Artsakh dismisses Azerbaijani report

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The information in Azeri media, namely in haqqin.az, which says that allegedly 8 servicemen died and 4 were wounded when a military truck of Artsakhi Armed Forces crashed is another disinformation of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

“The ministry of defense of the Republic of Artsakh declares that no incidents have occurred during the recent days within the Armed Forces”, the ministry said, urging the media to use official press releases for information.

“The Defense Army fully control the situation in the line of contact”, the statement said.