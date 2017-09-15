Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Russia’s Lavrov, Secretary Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the prospects of the two countries’ cooperation over the de-escalation zones in Syria, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, TASS reports.

“The two officials discussed the further cooperation prospects on settling the Syrian conflict with a focus on consistent functioning of de-escalation zones”, the ministry said.

The work of de-escalation zones in Syria is being discussed in Astana. One of the zones has been created in Syria’s south with the involvement of US and Jordan.



