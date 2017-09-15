South Korea fires 2 missiles following Pyongyang's test

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. South Korea’s military fired two ballistic missiles in response to North Korea’s latest missile test, the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday, TASS reports.

The missiles were launched "from an eastern site near the inter-Korean border just six minutes after the North's missile firing from Pyongyang," according to Yonhap.



One missile flew about 250 km and accurately hit the target in the Sea of Japan. The second launch was not successful - the missile fell shortly after being fired.

The ministry stressed Seoul’s response came while the North's missile was still flying. This signals that South Korea can quickly respond to Pyongyang’s provocations, it sa



North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, which reportedly passed through Japan’s airspace near Hokkaido, triggering a public alert