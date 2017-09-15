Yerevan downtown shooting suspects ID’d, manhunt declared

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies identified the suspects of the September 14 fatal shooting in downtown Yerevan, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.

The suspected gunmen are three men – Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35 and Armen Karadavidov, 33.

Police declared a manhunt for the three suspects.

Gunfire erupted in downtown Yerevan on September 14 outside the Tufenkian hotel. A 43 year old man, identified as G. Mosinyan was killed, and another man was wounded and hospitalized.