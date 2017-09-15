Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Yerevan downtown shooting suspects ID’d, manhunt declared


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies identified the suspects of the September 14 fatal shooting in downtown Yerevan, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.

The suspected gunmen are three men – Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35 and Armen Karadavidov, 33.

Police declared a manhunt for the three suspects.

Gunfire erupted in downtown Yerevan on September 14 outside the Tufenkian hotel. A 43 year old man, identified as G. Mosinyan was killed, and another man was wounded and hospitalized.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration