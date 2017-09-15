North Korea fires missile through Japan’s airspace into Pacific Ocean

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, which reportedly passed through Japan’s airspace near Hokkaido, triggering a public alert. It's believed to have fallen in the Pacific Ocean some 2,000 km east of the island, RT reports.

The South Korean and US militaries are analyzing details of the launch, Reuters reports.

The Japanese government will hold an emergency national security council session in response to Pyongyang's latest launch.

The Japanese government did not try to destroy the missile, according to reports. There's been no news of damage to aircraft and sailing vessels, or falling objects onto Japanese territory.

The North Korean launch comes shortly after South Korea staged a ballistic missile training drill in the Sea of Japan

Just prior to the launch, Pyongyang warned that it was time to “annihilate” the US, to “sink” Japan and to “wipe out”South Korea following the adoption of a new UN Security Council sanctions resolution this week, in response to the regime’s recent nuclear test.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously approved a new round of sanctions Monday, targeting North Korea’s textile exports and its oil imports.