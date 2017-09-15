Europe never said that Azerbaijan is a democratic country – former Israeli MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. On the whole Europe has never said that Azerbaijani is a democratic country, and Azerbaijan tries to push forward its interests with the help of money, Alexander Tsinker, former lawmaker of Israeli parliament, co-chair of the Armenian-Israeli public forum, said, commenting on the ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ scandal disclosed by the efforts of The Guardian and media partners, reports Armenpress.

“It’s obvious that something like that happened: investigation will reveal what money is the talk about, and to whom it was given. Moreover, I would like to note that various, the so-called, not so democratic countries apply this method: when the MEPs visit that country, they are hosted very well, they are given gifts with an expectation that the lawmakers will positively express their opinion about that country. I remember one of the British lawmakers said during the Azerbaijani elections that elections were so well organized in Azerbaijan that Europe should follow its example, this means that these are obviously ordered speeches”, Alexander Tsinker said who is in Armenia during these days.

Commenting on the forum works, he informed that during the recent session the Armenian-Israeli cooperation, a number of issues relating to joint projects were discussed. The next meeting of the forum members is scheduled in spring.