LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.28% to $2090.50, copper price down by 1.72% to $6459.00, lead price down by 0.43% to $2292.00, nickel price down by 1.94% to $11350.00, tin price down by 0.70% to $20555.00, zinc price down by 1.97% to $2990.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60800.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
