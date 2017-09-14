Armenian President congratulates Russian Premier on birthday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on his birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the congratulatory letter runs as follows,

“Honorable Dmitry Medvedev,

Please, accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

Your rich experience in state and political activities which you undoubtedly possess, your special purposefulness to achieve benchmarks have rewarded you with deep respect among your compatriots and high reputation abroad.

I would like to once again note with gratitude your personal contribution to the allied relations between our countries and your consistency in the implementation of Armenian-Russian agreements in the spheres of trade and economy, investments and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Meetings with you are always open and trustworthy for business and personal contact. I will be happy to welcome you once again in Yerevan in the sidelines of your official visit to Armenia.

Honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich, I wish you and your relatives good health, happiness and welfare”.