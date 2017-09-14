President Sargsyan receives members of International Council of Boris Mints Institute

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on September 14 the members of the International Council of the Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges who together with their colleagues from the Russian- Armenian University organized a meeting in Yerevan themed “Small transit economies. Local responds to universal challenges”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan welcomed the leading experts and professors, prominent political figures and philanthropists in Armenia, who are worried over the existing global issues and challenges and are ready to use their great experience and knowledge by uniting their efforts to find the correct solutions. In this context the President highly appreciated the activities of Boris Mints Institute and the dedication of all the members of the council to that important mission, stressing that in all countries the leaderships need the recommendations and proposals of experienced experts and in this context Armenia is open and is ready for dialogue.

Thanking the President of the Republic for the warm reception, Boris Mints and the other participants of the meeting recorded with satisfaction that the Yerevan meeting was rather interesting and productive, giving an opportunity to listen to the opinions and visions on development prospects and strategic directions of the country of various experts, academic staff and professors, as well as state employees from the Armenian side.

During the meeting President Sargsyan briefly introduced to the guests the path Armenia has passed since independence, the development process, the existing challenges and development prospects.