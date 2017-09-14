Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-17

YEREVAN, 14 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 478.37 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.65 drams to 568.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.06 drams to 631.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 20.84 drams to 20417.65 drams. Silver price is up by 2.52 drams to 275.45 drams. Platinum price is up by 18.85 drams to 15103.11 drams.