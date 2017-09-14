Asian Stocks - 14-09-17

TOKYO, 14 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 14 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.29% to 19807.44 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.32% to 1632.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.38% to 3371.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.42% to 27777.20 points.