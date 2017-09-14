Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Governor General of Canada

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Levon Martirosyan on September 12 presented his credentials to Governor General of Canada David Johnston, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ceremony was also attended by Governor General Designate Julie Payette.

Governor General David Johnston congratulated Ambassador Martirosyan on his appointment and wished him success in his mission to develop the Armenian-Canadian bilateral ties.

The Governor General said: “This year Armenia and Canada mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, and this jubilee is a good chance to outline the prospects of our further cooperation. Over the past years a number of high-level mutual visits have taken place, close contacts have been established between our governments. Canada is happy that Armenia will host the 2018 Francophonie summit. In order to create new and firmer ties, it is necessary to establish close dialogue with each other”.

In his turn the Armenian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception, assuring that he will make all efforts to further boost the relations between the two friendly countries.

Following the ceremony the sides held a private meeting during which they discussed a wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-Canadian bilateral ties, as well as the upcoming cooperation programs.