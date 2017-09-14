Ankara Mayor urges to pray for more devastating hurricanes in US

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Melih Gokcek, the Mayor of Ankara, Turkey called on everyone to pray for new destructions in the US similar to the Harvey and Irma hurricanes.

“Damages from the Harvey and Irma storms amount to 290 billion dollars. Let’s continue praying. God, give those who fight with us so many problems that they forget about us”, the Ankara Mayor tweeted.